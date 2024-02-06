Loading...

Andhra Pradesh Congress Leaders Appeal to DGP to Restore Y S Sharmila's Full Security Cover

By PTI

Published : 11 hours ago

Vijayawada: A delegation of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders on Tuesday appealed to Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy to restore the full security cover of their president Y S Sharmila. Led by APCC working president S K Mastan Vali, the delegation complained that Sharmila's security cover had been cut to just a single gunman from four gunmen in shifts.

"We request you to consider our representationfor restoration of security cover to Y S Sharmila, the president of APCC, with previous security cover of 4+4 (four gunmen in shifts) which was recently reduced to 1+1 (single gunman), the delegation said in a letter addressed to the state police chief.

The Congress leaders attributed political motives to the reduction in Sharmila's security cover, saying it's because she has been highlighting the people's sufferings and the injustice done to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Informing the police that Sharmila is poised to take up a tour of the districts from February 7, they also called on the DGP to take action against people targeting Sharmila on social media.

