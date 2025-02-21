Andhra CM Urges Centre To Provide Help To Red Chili Farmers Of State Under MIS

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged the Centre to help red chili farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) given fall in prices. Naidu discussed with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through video conference, an official statement said.

In the meeting, Naidu urged the Union minister to assist farmers under MIS for red chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh. Chouhan gave assurance that his ministry will soon find solutions for the betterment of the red chili farmers of Andhra Pradesh.

The MIS scheme is implemented in a situation when the market price falls by 10 per cent compared to the previous normal year. Naidu pointed out that the market price of red chilli has fallen more than this in Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, he said, the central government should provide help according to this scheme.