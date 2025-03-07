ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: SHGs Set For Guinness Record In E-Business; CM Naidu To Inaugurate Event In Markapuram

The SHGs in Andhra Pradesh are poised to set a Guinness World Record at an event to be inaugurated by CM Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

Andhra CM To Inaugurate Historic Sales Event In Markapuram On March 8
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 6:55 PM IST

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate a sales event in Markapuram, Prakasam district, on March 8, aiming to sell products worth Rs 5 crore through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Central Government-backed platform.

The products will be delivered to buyers on March 9 and 10 to mark International Women’s Day. To empower micro, small, and medium-scale industries, the government is integrating self-help groups (SHGs) with the ONDC platform with zero service charges. Additional startup-backed apps are being leveraged to introduce thousands of unique products to consumers.

Initially, one lakh orders were targeted, but the overwhelming demand pushed the count to three lakh by February 27. Orders are currently limited in the state to streamline delivery logistics.

SHGs in Andhra Pradesh are poised to set a Guinness World Record for the highest single-day e-business sales. Guinness World Records representatives will oversee the event and issue an official certificate. The World Records Union will confer four additional awards recognising the efforts of SHGs in business and marketing.

The most popular and highest-selling products include pickles and jute bags, which account for 50-60 per cent of total orders, gold-patterned jewellery from Machilipatnam, handicrafts from Kondapalli, and Etikoppaka dolls, incense sticks, and phenyl oil from various districts, empowering women through e-commerce.

To sustain this momentum, MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) and SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) are conducting training programs for SHGs on e-commerce marketing strategies.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate a sales event in Markapuram, Prakasam district, on March 8, aiming to sell products worth Rs 5 crore through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Central Government-backed platform.

The products will be delivered to buyers on March 9 and 10 to mark International Women’s Day. To empower micro, small, and medium-scale industries, the government is integrating self-help groups (SHGs) with the ONDC platform with zero service charges. Additional startup-backed apps are being leveraged to introduce thousands of unique products to consumers.

Initially, one lakh orders were targeted, but the overwhelming demand pushed the count to three lakh by February 27. Orders are currently limited in the state to streamline delivery logistics.

SHGs in Andhra Pradesh are poised to set a Guinness World Record for the highest single-day e-business sales. Guinness World Records representatives will oversee the event and issue an official certificate. The World Records Union will confer four additional awards recognising the efforts of SHGs in business and marketing.

The most popular and highest-selling products include pickles and jute bags, which account for 50-60 per cent of total orders, gold-patterned jewellery from Machilipatnam, handicrafts from Kondapalli, and Etikoppaka dolls, incense sticks, and phenyl oil from various districts, empowering women through e-commerce.

To sustain this momentum, MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) and SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) are conducting training programs for SHGs on e-commerce marketing strategies.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AP SHGS SET FOR GUINNESS RECORDSELF HELP GROUPSOPEN NETWORK FOR DIGITAL COMMERCEONDCANDHRA PRADESH MARKAPURAM SALES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.