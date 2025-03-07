Andhra Pradesh: SHGs Set For Guinness Record In E-Business; CM Naidu To Inaugurate Event In Markapuram

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate a sales event in Markapuram, Prakasam district, on March 8, aiming to sell products worth Rs 5 crore through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Central Government-backed platform.

The products will be delivered to buyers on March 9 and 10 to mark International Women’s Day. To empower micro, small, and medium-scale industries, the government is integrating self-help groups (SHGs) with the ONDC platform with zero service charges. Additional startup-backed apps are being leveraged to introduce thousands of unique products to consumers.

Initially, one lakh orders were targeted, but the overwhelming demand pushed the count to three lakh by February 27. Orders are currently limited in the state to streamline delivery logistics.

SHGs in Andhra Pradesh are poised to set a Guinness World Record for the highest single-day e-business sales. Guinness World Records representatives will oversee the event and issue an official certificate. The World Records Union will confer four additional awards recognising the efforts of SHGs in business and marketing.

The most popular and highest-selling products include pickles and jute bags, which account for 50-60 per cent of total orders, gold-patterned jewellery from Machilipatnam, handicrafts from Kondapalli, and Etikoppaka dolls, incense sticks, and phenyl oil from various districts, empowering women through e-commerce.

To sustain this momentum, MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) and SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) are conducting training programs for SHGs on e-commerce marketing strategies.