CM Chandrababu Restarts Amaravati Capital City Construction Works

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has restarted capital construction works in Amaravati. This program started with the works on the office building of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA). These works started at Uddandarayuni Palem village in Tullur mandal of Amaravati capital.

CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister P Narayana performed pooja program in the premises of the building. With Rs. 160 crores, CRDA office works were taken up for construction of seven floors. The CRDA office construction works were actually started in 2017. But during the previous YSRCP government, these works were stopped.

Speaking on this project, CM Chandrababu Naidu said, "We are all gathered here to rewrite history. During the partition of the state we faced many difficulties. We had the honor of shaping the city of Cyberabad in the united Andhra Pradesh. With foresight, we had laid big roads in Cyberabad. Everyone asked why 5,000 acres for Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad at that time."

Stressing the need for commitment to progress, CM Naidu said, "There are obstacles to development everywhere. We convinced the farmers of Amaravati and collected the land. All of you have given lands for the benefit of capital and society. We have collected 54,000 acres for Amaravati. Women farmers fought hard against YSRCP Govt."

The chief ministers said that Amaravati is centrally located in the state. "I have said everywhere that there should be one state and one capital. We will make Visakhapatnam the financial capital," he said. He said that a High Court bench and industries will be set up in Kurnool.

CM Naidu said that top 10 educational institutions of the country should come to Amaravati. "Asked Center to provide bullet train. A bullet train is needed via Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Amaravati. Construction work in Amaravati should be done at a jet speed," CM Chandrababu Naidu said.