Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assumed office in his chamber in the first block of the Secretariat on Thursday. Naidu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday at Kesarapalle. At 4.41 pm, he took charge after offering a special pooja in his chamber in the first block of the Secretariat amidst the chanting of Vedic scholars.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Assumes Office At Secretariat (ETV Bharat)

State Government Chief Secretary Nirabh Kumar Prasad, State Ministers Achchennaidu, Kollu Ravindra, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Payyavula Keshav, Satyakumar Yadav and others participated in the programme. He was warmly welcomed by the senior officials of various departments and the leaders of the trade unions.

Before arriving at the secretariat, the CM visited two temples, Tirupati and Vijayawada Durga. On his way to the secretariat, Amaravati farmers showered flower petals on the CM and chanted Jai Babu' as the convoy traversed through the city. Several banners and posters were erected in the capital to welcome Naidu.

Naidu flashed the victory sign at his supporters. Some of them followed his convoy on two-wheelers. As the CM entered the secretariat, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials accorded him a rousing reception.

As promised during the election, the CM signed the Mega DSC file for the filling of 16,347 teacher posts. He also signed the AP Land Titling Act cancellation file. The third filed he signed was about social pension increase, the fourth Anna canteens and the fifth skill calculation.