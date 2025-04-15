Interfaith Marriage: Woman Dies During A Visit To Parents, Her Husband Alleges Murder

Chittoor: A 26-year-old woman who had an interfaith marriage died under suspicious circumstances at her parents' house in Chittoor on Sunday. As her husband made a complaint to the police, it led to concerns over alleged honour killing. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

According to the police, the deceased, Yasmin Banu, was daughter of Shaukat Ali of Balajinagar Colony in Chittoor. An MBA graduate, Yasmin Banu married Sai Teja, a native of Puthalapattu mandal, who is a B.Tech graduate belonging to the SC community. Yasmin went ahead with this marriage despite strong objection from her family members along religious and caste lines.

As her family remained adamant, Yasmin Banu married Sai Teja without their consent and registered the same in Nellore on February 9. Later, the couple also approached the police for protection. Following this, the officials had conducted counselling for both families. The couple started living together.

After two months, Sai Teja complained to the police that his wife Yasmin was dead and that her family members were responsible for her death. He said that Yasmin's family members called her and asked her to visit her father as he had fallen ill. Sai Teja said that he dropped Yasmin at the Gandhi Statue Junction in Chittoor town from where her brother had picked her up. He said that afterward, he had no contact with his wife.

Sai Teja complained to the police that Yasmin's parents did not accept their marriage and they were trying to project her killing as a suicide. He claimed that Yasmin's family members told him that she died by suicide.

Chittoor in-charge DSP Prabhakar, Two Town CI Nettikantayya and One Town CI Maheshwar, began investigation into the case. As of now, Yasmin's father Shaukat Ali and a relative have been absconding, according to the police.