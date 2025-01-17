ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 15 Injured After Truck Rams Into Bus In Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

Andhra Police registered a case against the truck driver who hit the bus with 26 passengers onboard resulting in 4 killed and multiple injuries.

Chittoor: In a tragic incident, four passengers were killed and 15 others injured when a truck collided with a Madurai-bound bus in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred around 11:15 PM on Thursday in Gajulapalli village, in the Chittoor district. T Sainath, the Chittoor sub-divisional police officer, informed PTI, "Four passengers died at the scene, while 15 others were injured. Of those injured, four are in serious condition, and 11 sustained minor injuries."

He further stated that the bus was travelling from Tirupati to Madurai with 26 passengers on board. According to Sainath, all injured passengers have been transferred to CMC Vellore, SVIMS, and other local hospitals.

He added that the police have registered a case under Section 106 of the BNS against the truck driver, who is currently absconding. (With Agency Inputs)

