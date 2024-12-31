ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Naidu Approves Nine Projects Worth Rs 1.82 Lakh Crore

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday approved nine projects, which are set to bring in investments totalling Rs 1.82 lakh crore and are expected to generate 2.63 lakh jobs.

Addressing the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the allotment of land and other necessary facilities for companies interested in investing in the southern state. "Attract more companies with the incentives and concessions provided by the state government," Naidu told officials, according to an official press release.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that BPCL will set up a refinery at Ramayyapatnam in Nellore district at an investment of Rs 96,862 crore, while IT giant TCS will set up an office at Millennium Towers in Vizag at an outlay of Rs 80 crore.