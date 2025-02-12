Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates KIMS Shikhara Hospital In Guntur

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the KIMS Shikhara Hospital in Guntur, marking a significant milestone for the healthcare sector in the state. This hospital is part of KIMS’ plan to expand its presence across several cities including Nellore, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Ongole, Vizag, and Anantapur, with new districts set to benefit from this expansion.

The KIMS network is also planning to add 2,000 more beds across its hospitals in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, and Amaravati. For the last 25 years, KIMS has been at the forefront of healthcare services, involving doctors as key contributors to its success.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates KIMS Shikhara Hospital In Guntur (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu emphasized the growing importance of AI and data in healthcare, describing KIMS as a “data king” in the health sector. He highlighted that genetic tests will help predict future health conditions and play a critical role in preventive healthcare.

He stressed that the state is committed to reducing healthcare costs, and will be an active partner in the Ayushman Bhava initiative. In addition, Naidu announced that the state is on track to become the leader in promoting natural food and renewable energy, with one-third of the country’s green energy already being produced in Andhra Pradesh.

Aiming for environmental sustainability, Naidu expressed hopes for a future where electric vehicles are widely adopted. He also shared plans to make all certificates available via WhatsApp and emphasized the government’s support for skill development across various fields.

Naidu concluded with a vision for economic growth, setting a target of 15% growth and aligning the upcoming budget to achieve that. He reiterated that efficient leadership and stable governance are essential for progress. He took a jibe at what he described as the previous administration’s failures, including the water shortage at AIIMS.

As part of the healthcare vision, CM Naidu revealed plans to establish a 300-bed specialty hospital in each constituency and affirmed that the government is committed to improving governance for the welfare of the poor.