ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates KIMS Shikhara Hospital In Guntur

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu underscored the growing importance of AI and data in the healthcare sector.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Eenadu)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

Updated : Feb 12, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the KIMS Shikhara Hospital in Guntur, marking a significant milestone for the healthcare sector in the state. This hospital is part of KIMS’ plan to expand its presence across several cities including Nellore, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Ongole, Vizag, and Anantapur, with new districts set to benefit from this expansion.

The KIMS network is also planning to add 2,000 more beds across its hospitals in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, and Amaravati. For the last 25 years, KIMS has been at the forefront of healthcare services, involving doctors as key contributors to its success.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates KIMS Shikhara Hospital In Guntur (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu emphasized the growing importance of AI and data in healthcare, describing KIMS as a “data king” in the health sector. He highlighted that genetic tests will help predict future health conditions and play a critical role in preventive healthcare.

He stressed that the state is committed to reducing healthcare costs, and will be an active partner in the Ayushman Bhava initiative. In addition, Naidu announced that the state is on track to become the leader in promoting natural food and renewable energy, with one-third of the country’s green energy already being produced in Andhra Pradesh.

Aiming for environmental sustainability, Naidu expressed hopes for a future where electric vehicles are widely adopted. He also shared plans to make all certificates available via WhatsApp and emphasized the government’s support for skill development across various fields.

Naidu concluded with a vision for economic growth, setting a target of 15% growth and aligning the upcoming budget to achieve that. He reiterated that efficient leadership and stable governance are essential for progress. He took a jibe at what he described as the previous administration’s failures, including the water shortage at AIIMS.

As part of the healthcare vision, CM Naidu revealed plans to establish a 300-bed specialty hospital in each constituency and affirmed that the government is committed to improving governance for the welfare of the poor.

Read More

  1. Faith On Foot: Nepali Devotee Undertakes 500-Km Backwards-Foot March Pilgrimage To Maha Kumbh
  2. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Devotees Concerned Over Surge In Airfares To Prayagraj, Waiting Lists In Regular Trains
  3. Kumbh Not For 5-Star Culture, True Devotees Uninterested In Glitz, Glamour: Mahant Dharmendra Das

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the KIMS Shikhara Hospital in Guntur, marking a significant milestone for the healthcare sector in the state. This hospital is part of KIMS’ plan to expand its presence across several cities including Nellore, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Ongole, Vizag, and Anantapur, with new districts set to benefit from this expansion.

The KIMS network is also planning to add 2,000 more beds across its hospitals in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, and Amaravati. For the last 25 years, KIMS has been at the forefront of healthcare services, involving doctors as key contributors to its success.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates KIMS Shikhara Hospital In Guntur (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu emphasized the growing importance of AI and data in healthcare, describing KIMS as a “data king” in the health sector. He highlighted that genetic tests will help predict future health conditions and play a critical role in preventive healthcare.

He stressed that the state is committed to reducing healthcare costs, and will be an active partner in the Ayushman Bhava initiative. In addition, Naidu announced that the state is on track to become the leader in promoting natural food and renewable energy, with one-third of the country’s green energy already being produced in Andhra Pradesh.

Aiming for environmental sustainability, Naidu expressed hopes for a future where electric vehicles are widely adopted. He also shared plans to make all certificates available via WhatsApp and emphasized the government’s support for skill development across various fields.

Naidu concluded with a vision for economic growth, setting a target of 15% growth and aligning the upcoming budget to achieve that. He reiterated that efficient leadership and stable governance are essential for progress. He took a jibe at what he described as the previous administration’s failures, including the water shortage at AIIMS.

As part of the healthcare vision, CM Naidu revealed plans to establish a 300-bed specialty hospital in each constituency and affirmed that the government is committed to improving governance for the welfare of the poor.

Read More

  1. Faith On Foot: Nepali Devotee Undertakes 500-Km Backwards-Foot March Pilgrimage To Maha Kumbh
  2. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Devotees Concerned Over Surge In Airfares To Prayagraj, Waiting Lists In Regular Trains
  3. Kumbh Not For 5-Star Culture, True Devotees Uninterested In Glitz, Glamour: Mahant Dharmendra Das
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2025, 5:27 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHANDRABABU NAIDU INAUGURATES KIMSKIMSAPANDHRA PRADESHCM NAIDU KIMS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.