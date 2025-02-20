Bears On The Loose: Andhra Pradesh Cashew Farmers Face Unlikely Pests During Crucial Flowering Season

Palasa: Farmers in Andhra Pradesh’s Uddanam are grappling with a rising threat of bears. As the cashew crop enters its crucial flowering and budding stages, farmers are forced to risk their safety to maintain their crops, as they are mostly dependent on cashew and coconut orchards.
Bear encounters have been a recurring danger over the years, especially during the cashew flowering season. According to the official data, more than 10 people have lost their lives and several others have been injured in bear attacks in the last five years. The surge in bear sightings, notably in Vajrapukotturu mandal, has reignited anxiety among the farmers.
Farmers Torn Between Safety and livelihood
Farmers in Ichchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, and Vajrapukotturu mandals are confronting a grave situation, seeking immediate intervention from the government in order to protect this year's harvest.
Farmers further say that they risk losing a significant portion of their crops without spraying essential chemicals and proper care for the soil. The roaming bears have also made dairy farm work perilous.
“This time of the year is very crucial for farmers cultivating cashews. The increased bear activities are concerning. Awareness programmes on safety measures could help farmers stay cautious,” said Theppala Ajaykumar, District Convener of the Cashew Farmers’ Association, Makannapalli.
Safety Guidelines for Farmers
Forest Range Officer (FRO) of Kasibugga, claims that efforts are ongoing to manage the bear population. “Four bears have been captured and shifted to zoos in the last four years,” said Kasibugga, adding that officials have conducted awareness drives in villages about safety practices.
Safety Measure Issued for the Farmers
- Always travel in groups of at least three to four people, and never go alone in the orchards.
- Carry a stick and make noise through the orchards to avoid encountering bears.
- If you see a bear, do not provoke it; instead, move away quietly without throwing stones or striking.
Call for Awareness Campaigns
Farmers urge authorities to conduct more awareness programmes and consider additional safety measures, especially during the harvesting season.
