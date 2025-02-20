ETV Bharat / state

Bears On The Loose: Andhra Pradesh Cashew Farmers Face Unlikely Pests During Crucial Flowering Season

Palasa: Farmers in Andhra Pradesh’s Uddanam are grappling with a rising threat of bears. As the cashew crop enters its crucial flowering and budding stages, farmers are forced to risk their safety to maintain their crops, as they are mostly dependent on cashew and coconut orchards.

Bear encounters have been a recurring danger over the years, especially during the cashew flowering season. According to the official data, more than 10 people have lost their lives and several others have been injured in bear attacks in the last five years. The surge in bear sightings, notably in Vajrapukotturu mandal, has reignited anxiety among the farmers.

Farmers Torn Between Safety and livelihood

Farmers in Ichchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, and Vajrapukotturu mandals are confronting a grave situation, seeking immediate intervention from the government in order to protect this year's harvest.

Farmers further say that they risk losing a significant portion of their crops without spraying essential chemicals and proper care for the soil. The roaming bears have also made dairy farm work perilous.