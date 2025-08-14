Andhra Pradesh CA Duped Of Rs 4.7 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters In ‘Double Your Money’ WhatsApp Scam

Rajamahendravaram: A chartered accountant from Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram has been duped of Rs 4.7 crore by cyber fraudsters in an online investment scam on the pretext of doubling his money in a short span.
According to Three Town Circle Inspector Varri Apparao, the victim, Venkateswarlu, a resident of RV Nagar and a practising chartered accountant, was added to a WhatsApp group in May this year. Venkateswarlu told the police in his complaint that the group frequently posted messages about lucrative business investments, claiming guaranteed high returns.
Intrigued by the offers, Venkateswarlu began chatting with some members of the group who convinced him that if he invested in their company, his money would be doubled, he said. To make the scheme appear genuine, they offered an attractive ‘trial’ — if he invested Rs 25 lakh, he would receive Rs 2 lakh profit in return, added Venkateswarlu.
The victim said that tempted by this assurance, he made the initial payment and as promised, received the Rs 2 lakh profit, which further boosted his confidence in the scheme. Encouraged by the apparent success, Venkateswarlu said he began making more investments in stages and between May and July, transferred a total of Rs 4.7 crore into various bank accounts provided by the scammers, which were said to be linked to the stock market.
However, once the large sums were invested, communication from the other side started to fade, Venkateswarlu said. The victim said he repeatedly tried to contact the scammers, but his calls and messages went unanswered.
Realising he had been cheated, Venkateswarlu approached the Three Town Police Station and lodged a formal complaint in this regard. The police registered a case on Wednesday and confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the culprits and recover the funds.
Officials have urged the public to remain cautious about investment offers on social media and to verify the legitimacy of any company before transferring funds.
