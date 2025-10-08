ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Businessman Duped Of Rs 1.16 Crore In Trading Scam

The police officials have been investigating the accused's online operations and the websites used in the alleged scam

Representational Image
ETV Bharat English Team

October 8, 2025

Kanigiri: A businessman in Andhra Pradesh’s Kanigiri has been cheated of Rs 1.16 crore by a woman, who posed as a trading expert on social media, police said on Tuesday.

According to Circle Inspector (CI) Sheikh Khajavali, the accused, Sharanya Reddy, runs a bike showroom on Kandukuru Road. She allegedly contacted the victim through Facebook and gradually gained his trust over a few days. When the victim believed her credibility, he initially invested Rs 50,000 through a website suggested by her. Sharanya then showed him fabricated proof of returns, and the victim deposited Rs 1.16 crore in August and September.

However, suspicions arose when her claims escalated, and she allegedly threatened the victim. She told him that if he paid Rs 80 lakh, he would receive Rs 2.76 crore; otherwise, he would forfeit the money already invested. Following this, the businessman realised that he had been cheated and filed a complaint at the police station. Based on the complaint, an investigation into the incident was initiated. The officials have been investigating Sharanya Reddy’s online operations and the websites used in the alleged scam.

Andhra Pradesh Police have warned the public to exercise caution while investing through social media and unfamiliar websites, emphasising that such platforms are often misused by fraudsters.

  Rajasthan, Telangana And Uttar Pradesh Registered Maximum Cases Counterfeiting, Forgery And Fraud
  Duo Arrested In Rs 8.5 Crore Investment Scam In Telangana

