ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Tables Rs 3.22 Lakh Crore Budget For 2025-26

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday tabled the state budget for the fiscal 2025-26, according top priority to welfare schemes, promising to dole out Rs 20,000 per annum for farmers, doubling of financial relief for fishermen during a ban period and Rs 15,000 to school going children up to the intermediate level under 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav tabled the Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget and proposed Rs 20,281 crore for the Scheduled Caste (SC) component, Rs 8,159 crore for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) component, Rs 47,456 crore for the Backward Classes (BC) component and Rs 5,434 crore for the welfare of minority communities.

While presenting the budget, Keshav said, "I take pride in announcing that the government is launching the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme to provide financial support of Rs 15,000 in the academic year 2025-26. The scheme will cover children enrolled in Classes I to XII in both government and private schools."

"No matter in what financial situation we are in, our farmers will receive Rs 20,000 annually under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme," he said.

Super Six schemes include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman between 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment aid and free bus travel for women. Other schemes under Super Six are- Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam – 2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).

The Finance Minister said that the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance government is planning to implement insurance-based health coverage of Rs 25 lakh per family in the upcoming fiscal.

The budget of over Rs 3.22 lakh crore encompasses an estimated revenue expenditure of Rs 2.51 lakh crore and a capital expenditure of Rs 40,635 crore. The FM also said the estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 33,185 crore (1.82 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product), and the fiscal deficit is around Rs 79,926 crore (4.38 per cent of the GSDP).