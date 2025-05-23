Andhra Youth Aryan Uday Elected Deputy Mayor Of Kensington In Britain

Bhimavaram: Aryan Uday Areti, who is originally from Tundurru village in Bhimavaram mandal, West Godavari district, has been elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in the United Kingdom. His swearing-in ceremony took place at 11:30 pm, Indian time, on Wednesday. Relatives and friends in Bhimavaram are celebrating the remarkable achievement of their hometown youth rising to a prominent position overseas.

A Journey of Rise and Success

Aryan Uday hails from a respected family, and he is the grandson of Areti Veeraswamy and Gobbellamma of Indurru village. His father, Venkata Satyanarayana, served as the principal of a reputed educational institution in Bhimavaram. Aryan Uday studied at St. Mary’s School up to the seventh grade and later moved to Hyderabad for intermediate education. He completed his undergraduate degree in Bhimavaram, followed by an MBA in Narasapuram. His academic journey culminated with a Master’s degree in London, where he also served as the Secretary of the United Kingdom Telugu Association.

Political Achievements

Having a keen interest in politics, Aryan Uday was elected as a councillor for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in both 2018 and 2022. His dedicated service earned him the Deputy Mayor’s post, which he will hold until 2026. Uday is also an executive member of the Conservative Party’s India branch in Britain and serves as Vice President of the Europe India Centre for Business and Industry. He also maintains a close association with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

When asked about his journey, Aryan Uday shared with ETV Bharat that his passion for tennis, nurtured in Hyderabad, opened doors to London and beyond. Recently, he was also part of the entourage when Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met film star Chiranjeevi in London.