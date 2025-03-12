Telangana: Bhadrachalam Kalyanotsavam Online Tickets Available From Today

Bhadrachalam: Tickets to watch the Sri Rama Navami Kalyanotsavam in Bhadrachalam temple premises in Telangana would be sold online from today (March 12), officials said on Wednesday.

The Sri Rama Navami Kalyanotsavam is to be held at the temple premises from March 30 to April 12. The religious event refers to the celebration of the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, often performed on the ninth day of the Hindu month of Chaitra (which falls in late March or early April), and commemorates the union of these divine deities.

Bhadrachalam Temple Executive Officer (EO) Rama Devi, said tickets to the holy event could be obtained from the temple website bhadradritemple.telangana.gov.in, and a ticket worth Rs 7,500 would give entry to two people.

Sector tickets will have to be purchased to watch the annual Sri Ramanavami Kalyana directly by sitting in the Mithila Mandapam premises on April 6, the EO said.

They will be given the remaining vestments of the Swamivar, like a saree, a panche, 400 grams of Kalyana laddu, a Kalyana Talambrala packet, and a Sachitra Ramayana book.

On the same day, the Dhruvamurthula can be seen in the main temple. Whoever buys tickets worth Rs 2,500, 2,000, 1,000, 300, or 150, only one person will be admitted to the section assigned according to the ticket price.

There will be a grand coronation of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on April 7. For that event, two people will be given entry on a ticket of Rs 1,500.

Devotees who have obtained sector tickets online will have to collect the original ticket from the inquiry centre at the Bhadrachalam Ramalaya office (Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam) from March 20 at 11 am to April 6 at 6 am by showing the details related to online booking and an identity card.

Devotees who cannot come to Bhadrachalam can register for online worship by paying Rs 5,000. After the pooja, a scarf and piece of other holy clothing, a packet of pearl earrings, and a piece of jaggery prasad will be sent to their address. Those who pay Rs 1,116 will receive a packet of pearl earrings and a piece of jaggery prasad only.