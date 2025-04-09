ETV Bharat / state

'Police Uniform Not Banana Peel To Be Stripped,' SI Counters Former CM Jagan Reddy's 'Stripping' Comment

Anantapuram: In Sri Sathya Sai District, Ramagiri SI Sudhakar Yadav has strongly countered former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had purportedly commented that he would "strip the police" if he returned to power. In a video statement released on Tuesday night, SI Sudhakar Yadav delivered a stern warning to Jagan Reddy, who is currently Pulivendula MLA.

"Jagan, are you saying you'll strip the police and beat them? Do you think the police are wearing uniforms given by you? This uniform is not something like a banana peel to be stripped as you wish. We earned this uniform by studying hard, running races, passing physical tests and competitive exams which involve thousands of aspirants," the SI asserted.

He further told Jagan Reddy, "We stand with the people and perform our duties honestly. We will live honestly, and if needed, die honestly, but we will not compromise our integrity. Be careful with your words."

This controversy traces back to the Ramagiri MPP election held last month. SI Sudhakar explained that law enforcement acted within legal boundaries, deploying hundreds of personnel under the supervision of the district SP to ensure order. However, despite these precautions, the MPTCs were allegedly moved to Rameswaram, leading to a postponement of the election.