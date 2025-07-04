ETV Bharat / state

Marijuana Chocolates Seized From Trains As Andhra Police Intensifies Operation Eagle

Amaravati: In a major crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, Andhra Pradesh Police has intensified its efforts under ‘Operation Eagle’ to curb the smuggling of marijuana (ganja) through trains originating from Odisha and Bihar.

On Thursday, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police, led by Eagle Division Inspector General of Police (IG) Ake Ravi Krishna, conducted coordinated checks across multiple railway stations in the state. A massive 400 personnel were deployed for the operation, covering trains across 26 districts.

Four packets of marijuana-infused chocolates were recovered from Coromandel Express at Vijayawada Railway Station and Jasidih–Tambaram Weekly Superfast Express at Tenali Railway Station.

At Vizianagaram Railway Station, 15 kg of marijuana was seized from two individuals travelling on the Rayagada Express.

Speaking at Vijayawada railway station, the police official hailed the state’s success in stopping marijuana cultivation: "We have completely stopped marijuana cultivation in Andhra Pradesh. The government has provided 23 varieties of alternative crop seeds to tribal farmers free of cost. Over 10,000 families have benefited from this initiative,” He said while adding that the major supplier of marijuana now is Odisha.