ETV Bharat / state

Marijuana Chocolates Seized From Trains As Andhra Police Intensifies Operation Eagle

Andhra Pradesh police target drug trafficking routes from Odisha and Bihar to other states.

Police personnel destroy Ganja (Marijuana)
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 5:08 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amaravati: In a major crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, Andhra Pradesh Police has intensified its efforts under ‘Operation Eagle’ to curb the smuggling of marijuana (ganja) through trains originating from Odisha and Bihar.

On Thursday, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police, led by Eagle Division Inspector General of Police (IG) Ake Ravi Krishna, conducted coordinated checks across multiple railway stations in the state. A massive 400 personnel were deployed for the operation, covering trains across 26 districts.

Four packets of marijuana-infused chocolates were recovered from Coromandel Express at Vijayawada Railway Station and Jasidih–Tambaram Weekly Superfast Express at Tenali Railway Station.

At Vizianagaram Railway Station, 15 kg of marijuana was seized from two individuals travelling on the Rayagada Express.

"We have stopped ganja cultivation in Andhra Pradesh," said IG Ravi Krishna to the mediapersons.

Speaking at Vijayawada railway station, the police official hailed the state’s success in stopping marijuana cultivation: "We have completely stopped marijuana cultivation in Andhra Pradesh. The government has provided 23 varieties of alternative crop seeds to tribal farmers free of cost. Over 10,000 families have benefited from this initiative,” He said while adding that the major supplier of marijuana now is Odisha.

As part of Operation Eagle, 12 interstate check posts have been established along the borders, and a massive 21,000 kg of marijuana has been seized so far this year.

Officials have also confiscated Rs seven crore cash belonging to drug traffickers.

Notably, the Alluri Sitarama Raju district has been declared marijuana-free.

"These raids will continue. We are committed to breaking the supply chain and ensuring that Andhra Pradesh does not become a transit point for narcotics," said Ravi Krishna.

Read More

Fight Against Alcoholism, Drugs, Crimes: 'Women Commandos' Of Chhattisgarh Village Bring Transformative Change

Drug Racket Targeting Students Busted In Vijayawada; 3 Arrested

Amaravati: In a major crackdown on interstate drug trafficking, Andhra Pradesh Police has intensified its efforts under ‘Operation Eagle’ to curb the smuggling of marijuana (ganja) through trains originating from Odisha and Bihar.

On Thursday, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police, led by Eagle Division Inspector General of Police (IG) Ake Ravi Krishna, conducted coordinated checks across multiple railway stations in the state. A massive 400 personnel were deployed for the operation, covering trains across 26 districts.

Four packets of marijuana-infused chocolates were recovered from Coromandel Express at Vijayawada Railway Station and Jasidih–Tambaram Weekly Superfast Express at Tenali Railway Station.

At Vizianagaram Railway Station, 15 kg of marijuana was seized from two individuals travelling on the Rayagada Express.

"We have stopped ganja cultivation in Andhra Pradesh," said IG Ravi Krishna to the mediapersons.

Speaking at Vijayawada railway station, the police official hailed the state’s success in stopping marijuana cultivation: "We have completely stopped marijuana cultivation in Andhra Pradesh. The government has provided 23 varieties of alternative crop seeds to tribal farmers free of cost. Over 10,000 families have benefited from this initiative,” He said while adding that the major supplier of marijuana now is Odisha.

As part of Operation Eagle, 12 interstate check posts have been established along the borders, and a massive 21,000 kg of marijuana has been seized so far this year.

Officials have also confiscated Rs seven crore cash belonging to drug traffickers.

Notably, the Alluri Sitarama Raju district has been declared marijuana-free.

"These raids will continue. We are committed to breaking the supply chain and ensuring that Andhra Pradesh does not become a transit point for narcotics," said Ravi Krishna.

Read More

Fight Against Alcoholism, Drugs, Crimes: 'Women Commandos' Of Chhattisgarh Village Bring Transformative Change

Drug Racket Targeting Students Busted In Vijayawada; 3 Arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MARIJUANA CHOCOLATES SEIZEDANDHRA OPERATION EAGLEGANGA INTERSTATE CHECK POSTSIG RAVI KRISHNAMARIJUANA CHOCOLATES SEIZED ANDHRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.