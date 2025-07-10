ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Organises Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting With 2.28 Crore Participants

Kothacheruvu/Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that new innovations are possible only if education is put into practice as he attended the Mega Parent-Teacher meeting program (Mega PTM 2.0) at the Zilla Parishad School in Kothacheruvu in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai District.

In a bid to set a Guinness World Record, the government is expecting more than 2.28 crore participants – 74,96,228 students, 3,32,770 teachers and 1,49,92,456 parents and guardians across the state in the meeting today.

As required for the Guinness World Records, each participating school registered a non-governmental witness to authenticate the state-wide meeting’s legitimacy. Schools are using LEAP app to register the witnesses.

In a unique gesture, the CM became a teacher and taught a chapter on ‘Resources’ to Class 8 students in the government school. State Information Technology and Education Minister N Lokesh attended the class while sitting next to the students. After teaching the lesson, CM Chandrababu asked the students some questions and clarified their doubts.