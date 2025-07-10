Andhra Organises Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting With 2.28 Crore Participants

Kothacheruvu/Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that new innovations are possible only if education is put into practice as he attended the Mega Parent-Teacher meeting program (Mega PTM 2.0) at the Zilla Parishad School in Kothacheruvu in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai District.
In a bid to set a Guinness World Record, the government is expecting more than 2.28 crore participants – 74,96,228 students, 3,32,770 teachers and 1,49,92,456 parents and guardians across the state in the meeting today.
As required for the Guinness World Records, each participating school registered a non-governmental witness to authenticate the state-wide meeting’s legitimacy. Schools are using LEAP app to register the witnesses.
In a unique gesture, the CM became a teacher and taught a chapter on ‘Resources’ to Class 8 students in the government school. State Information Technology and Education Minister N Lokesh attended the class while sitting next to the students. After teaching the lesson, CM Chandrababu asked the students some questions and clarified their doubts.
Later, Naidu interacted with the parents who attended the program in the school. He inquired about the way the students were studying. He also examined the progress cards of some of the students.
The mega event also saw students planting saplings in the names of their mothers during the program promoting eco-consciousness and respect among students. They were awarded with certificates called ‘Green Passports’.
In December 2023, about one crore attended parent-teacher meeting across the state.
Read More