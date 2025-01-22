Ongole-Based Doctor Pedals To Hospital Daily To Bring A Sustainable Change

Ongole: For Dr Korrapati Sudhakar, cycling is more than just a mode of transportation. In a society increasingly dominated by cars, motorcycles, and electronic gadgets, Dr Sudhakar is making a difference with his eco-friendly approach to commute from one place to another.

For the last 15 years, Dr Korrapati Sudhakar from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh has made cycling a part of his daily life. For any short trips within 20km radius from his home or even to travel to hospital, he hops on the same mode of transport.

Recently, the doctor even cycled 42km to his hometown Korrapativaripaleni in Tallur mandal to celebrate the Sankranti festival. He believes that cycling not only keeps one healthy but also helps reduce stress and refreshes the mind. While defying the symbol of social status, he is also using cycling as a powerful way to promote environmental awareness.

Apart from his professional and personal commitments, he is also known for his role as the convener of the Prakasam Global NRI Forum (PGNF), an organisation he had helped establish in 2016. With nearly 200 members from the district who have settled abroad, PGNF has promoting education and sustainable practices since its inception.

Over the years, the forum has donated thousands of bicycles to government schools, to ensure that students opt for an easy and eco-friendly way to reach their schools. Moreover, PGNF has also supplied books to 170 government schools to support the education of underprivileged children.