Four-Year-Old Boy Dies In Stray Dog Attack At Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal

Bethancherla: A tragic incident had taken place in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, in which a boy aged four years was attacked by stray dogs, leading to his eventual death. The harrowing incident happened in the Hanumannagar Colony of the Bethancherla town. The victim, who was identified as Mohiddeen, was the younger son of Hussain Basha and Asha, who had two sons and a daughter.

On Friday evening, the victim boy was playing outside with another child near their home when a pack of stray dogs attacked them. While the other child narrowly managed to escape from the dogs, Mohiddeen became the victim of the attack. The boy tried to flee the spot, but the dogs attacked him swiftly. He was seriously injured and died on the spot.

The untimely death of the boy left his parents devastated and in a state of shock. The victim boys' parents were identified as Hussain Basha and Asha, who remained inconsolable as they mourned the tragic death of their younger child.

In the third week of April this year, a 13-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in a dog attack at Meenapura in Rajasthan’s Alwar, officials said. The girl was returning home from tuition when the dogs attacked her as she was about to approach her house. The girl's family members claimed that the dogs bit off one ear and badly injured the other ear.