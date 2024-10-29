Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella In US, Seeks Support for IT Development In State

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, who is on a US visit, Tuesday said he met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and sought his guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in the southern state.

Nara, in a post on X, called the meeting "insightful" and said he expressed his desire for collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state.

"Had an insightful meeting with @satyanadella, CEO of @Microsoft. Sought his valuable guidance and support in advancing IT, AI, and skill development in Andhra Pradesh. Looking forward to collaborative efforts to drive digital transformation and opportunities in the state," Lokesh said in the post.

The Andhra minister said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is working to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in the field of technology. “We are building new IT hubs and innovation parks across the state. Microsoft's collaboration is essential in turning IT hubs into world-class centres. Andhra Pradesh has the potential to become a regional hub for world-class companies. AP will get more opportunities with the establishment of cloud infrastructure and data centres," he said.

Lokesh will participate in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference to be held in Las Vegas on October 29 and unveil the idol of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in Atlanta, USA on October 31. He visited Tesla headquarters on Monday and met with its Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja in Austin and pitched Anantapur District as the perfect spot for its electric vehicles and battery units.

Lokesh also met with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan and Apple Vice President Priya Balasubrahmanyam separately. He gave proposals to those two companies to invest in Andhra Pradesh.