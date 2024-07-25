ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Man Kills Brother's Wife, Daughters In Tirupati; Dies By Suicide

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A 35-year-old software engineer allegedly died by suicide after fatally stabbing his sister-in-law and her two children, aged 10 and 13, in Padmavati Nagar of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, police said.

Mohan (35) worked in Chennai and the three victims have been identified as his elder brother's wife Sunita (40), Devishree (13), Neeraja (10). Devishree and Neeraja studied in classes 8 and 6 respectively.

The incident took place at the house of Mohan's elder brother, Dasu, in Padmavati Nagar near Padmavati University last evening. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and collected evidence. Tirupati Police have registered a case in this connection.

SP Subbarayadu, who reached the spot for inspection said an inquiry is underway. The four bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, he added.

According to police, Mohan got married in 2019 but the couple got separated in 2020 due to some reason. Mohan had remarried recently but this time too his wife had left him. Following which, Mohan used to be under depression, police said.

On Wednesday evening, Mohan consumed alcohol with his elder brother, Dasu after which the latter went out of the house. Soon after, Dasu's wife and daughters returned home from tuition classes. "It has been reported that after the three entered the house, Mohan stabbed them to death. Initially, he tried to remove the bodies but since there were many people outside the house, he got scared and took to end his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan," police said.