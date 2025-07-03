ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Liquor Scam: SIT Confirms Bribes Funded YSRCP’s Election Campaigns, Chevireddy’s Key Role

Amaravati: In a major twist in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has confirmed the key role of YSRCP’s “most trusted associates”, Balaji Kumar Yadav and Naveen Krishna, in the illicit liquor money to fund the party candidates during the 2024 general elections.

According to the remand report, the duo transferred between Rs 200 and Rs 250 crore for various trips and acted under direct orders from Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, a close aide of YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chevireddy is also accused of overseeing the entire operation with the help of Balaji and Naveen, along with other close aides and staff, the report claims. On Wednesday, these two were presented before the ACB Court in Vijayawada after being arrested in Madhya Pradesh.

On May 8, Balaji and Naveen were caught at the Garikapadu checkpost with Rs 8.36 crore while transporting it to Tirupati. Before this, they frequently visited Krishe Valley Apartments, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the residence of Venkatesh Naidu (A-34), another accused, which was reportedly used as a cash collection point.

SIT lists major contributors to liquor-linked bribes.