ETV Bharat / state

Andhra HC Upholds Lesbian Couple’s Right To Live Together, Parents Told Not To 'Interfere'

HC directed parents of Lalitha not to interfere with relationship of couple, asserting that their daughter is major and can make her own decisions.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 40 minutes ago

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has upheld the right of a lesbian couple to live together, affirming their freedom to choose partners.

A bench comprising Justices R Raghunandan Rao and K Maheswara Rao was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kavitha (name changed), one of the women, alleging that her partner Lalitha (name changed) was detained by her father against her will and kept her at his residence in Narsipatnam.

The Court on Tuesday further directed the parents of Lalitha not to interfere with the relationship of the couple, asserting that their daughter is a major and can make her own decisions. The couple has been "living together" for the past year in Vijayawada.

Based on a missing complaint by Kavitha earlier, police traced Laitha at her father’s home, and rescued her. After that, she was kept at a welfare home for 15 days though she pleaded to the police that she was a major and wanted to live with her partner.

Lalitha also complained to her father in September alleging that her parents are harassing her over the relationship and other issues. After the police intervention, Lalitha came back to Vijayawada and started going to work, often meeting her partner.

However, Lalitha’s father once again came to her place and took the daughter away forcibly in a vehicle. He kept her in his custody "unlawfully", Kavitha alleged in her habeas corpus petition. The father also complained to police alleging that his daughter was abducted by Kavitha and her family members.

Jada Sravan Kumar, counsel for Kavitha, pointing out earlier Supreme Court judgments, argued that the detenue has expressed her unequivocal consent to cohabit with the petitioner in a shared household of the petitioner's parents and would never want to get back to her parents and other family members.

Kumar also informed the court that Lalitha had also expressed her desire to withdraw the complaint she lodged against her parents if she'd be allowed to live with the petitioner. The Vijayawada police on Tuesday produced Lalitha before the High Court following the court’s direction.

The Bench also observed that no criminal proceedings be initiated against the family members of Lalitha as she was willing to withdraw the complaint.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has upheld the right of a lesbian couple to live together, affirming their freedom to choose partners.

A bench comprising Justices R Raghunandan Rao and K Maheswara Rao was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Kavitha (name changed), one of the women, alleging that her partner Lalitha (name changed) was detained by her father against her will and kept her at his residence in Narsipatnam.

The Court on Tuesday further directed the parents of Lalitha not to interfere with the relationship of the couple, asserting that their daughter is a major and can make her own decisions. The couple has been "living together" for the past year in Vijayawada.

Based on a missing complaint by Kavitha earlier, police traced Laitha at her father’s home, and rescued her. After that, she was kept at a welfare home for 15 days though she pleaded to the police that she was a major and wanted to live with her partner.

Lalitha also complained to her father in September alleging that her parents are harassing her over the relationship and other issues. After the police intervention, Lalitha came back to Vijayawada and started going to work, often meeting her partner.

However, Lalitha’s father once again came to her place and took the daughter away forcibly in a vehicle. He kept her in his custody "unlawfully", Kavitha alleged in her habeas corpus petition. The father also complained to police alleging that his daughter was abducted by Kavitha and her family members.

Jada Sravan Kumar, counsel for Kavitha, pointing out earlier Supreme Court judgments, argued that the detenue has expressed her unequivocal consent to cohabit with the petitioner in a shared household of the petitioner's parents and would never want to get back to her parents and other family members.

Kumar also informed the court that Lalitha had also expressed her desire to withdraw the complaint she lodged against her parents if she'd be allowed to live with the petitioner. The Vijayawada police on Tuesday produced Lalitha before the High Court following the court’s direction.

The Bench also observed that no criminal proceedings be initiated against the family members of Lalitha as she was willing to withdraw the complaint.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESH HIGH COURTLESBIAN COUPLEANDHRA PRADESHFREEDOM TO CHOOSE PARTNERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.