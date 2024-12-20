ETV Bharat / state

Andhra HC Questions CID For Not Arresting State IB Chief Anjaneyulu In Jethwani Harrassment Case

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed serious concern over the lack of action taken against former state intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, one of the accused in the harassment case filed by Mumbai-based actress Kadambari Jethwani.

The court questioned the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) why Anjaneyulu was not arrested despite his alleged involvement in the harassment case. It also sought clarification from the officials on whether Anjaneyulu is accessible or has absconded, as no anticipatory bail petition has been filed on his behalf.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the CID, argued that Anjaneyulu’s arrest would depend on the evidence gathered so far and that the decision solely lies with the investigating officer who to arrest. He urged the court not to consider anticipatory bail pleas of other accused officers to unearth the facts in the case.

The case stems from allegations made by Jethwani, who accused multiple officials and others of conspiring against her. The high court, hearing the matter on Thursday, pressed the CID to submit detailed updates regarding Anjaneyulu’s status.