Andhra Govt Restores Long-Awaited LuLu Shopping Mall Project In Visakhapatnam

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order allotting land to LuLu Group International to set up a shopping mall in Visakhapatnam.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (APIIC) has been authorized to review the proposals and make a decision.

The government has ordered the re-transfer of over 13.43 acres of Harbour Park lands under the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) to APIIC. LuLu has proposed to build a children's amusement park, a food court, and an 8-screen IMAX multiplex on the land.

LuLu Group is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Abu Dhabi and is known for its retail operations, supermarkets and malls. The company had signed an agreement with the then Andhra Pradesh government to set up a shopping mall between 2014 and 2019. Accordingly, the land for Harbour Park on Visakhapatnam Beach Road has been allotted.