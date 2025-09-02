Andhra Govt Clears IBM Proposal To Install Quantum Computer In Amaravati

ETV Bharat / state

Amaravati: Taking a big leap in research and quantum innovation, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approved International Business Machine's (IBM) proposal to install a 133-qubit, 5K-gate quantum computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre (AQCC).

The decision was formally given a go-ahead in the State Quantum Mission board meeting chaired by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on August 20.

The IBM quantum computer will be installed in a 2,000 sq ft facility equipped with advanced cooling, uninterrupted power and secure networking systems.

"The state government has approved International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation's proposal to set up a 133-qubit 5K-gate quantum computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre," IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar said.

IBM had initially proposed subsidised rentals of Rs 10 per sq ft and 250 hours of free annual computing time for state academic and government institutions. However, the AQCC board decided to fix rentals at Rs 30 per sq ft, in line with government norms, while securing 365 free computing hours annually.