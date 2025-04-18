ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Government Appoints Special Counsel In 2022 Dalit Youth Murder Case Involving YSRCP MLC

Kakinada: The Andhra Pradesh government appointed civil rights advocate Muppalla Subbarao as special counsel to assist in the high-profile murder case of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, a Dalit youth, who was a driver of YSR Congress Party MLC Ananta Satya Uday Bhaskar.

The move aims to speed up the trial and strengthen the case for the prosecution. Bhaskar, also known as Ananta Babu, is accused of killing his driver, Subrahmanyam, and dumping the body at his residence on May 19, 2022.

The former superintendent of police (SP) had confirmed that Bhaskar had confessed to the crime, after which he was arrested and later granted interim bail. Since then, he has remained out on bail, sparking outrage from Dalit rights groups and the victim’s family.

However, the case has gained momentum after a change in power corridors, with the new government pushing for a swift trial. Earlier, Subrahmanyam’s parents, Nookalamma and Satyanarayana, had been fighting a lonely legal battle for three years. They had accused the police of weakening the investigation due to political pressure, as the YSRCP was in power in 2022.

Among other lapses, the family alleged that investigators failed to analyse important records, both physical and digital, including mobile phone records and CCTV.

“Police also neglected interrogation of the MLC’s gunmen, who were present at the scene. Then, there was a delay in filing the chargesheet, which led the court to reject it on August 22, 2022,” the family said.