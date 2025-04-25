ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Girl Who Died Due To Illness Scores 93% In Class 10 SSC Exam

On April 19, Sara, a resident of Chakarajuvemula village, fell seriously ill and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, just days before the results.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

Nandyal: The 93 per cent that Sara secured in Class 10 exams didn’t bring any joy to her family; what it brought were sad and painful memories of her sudden death just days ago. On April 19, Sara, a resident of Chakarajuvemula village here, fell seriously ill and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, just days before the results were released.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh school board’s Class 10 examination declared on Wednesday brought news that Sara had secured 557 marks out of the total 600, making her one of the top performers.

As soon as the results were out, the entire family was left numb, as no one could utter a word except screaming out loud in memory of Sara. Amid emotional scenes at their home, relatives, neighbours, and friends joined the parents throughout the day in wailing over the loss of their daughter.

Sara, the fourth of five daughters of Devaraju and Mariamma, was a student at Dornipadu Zilla Parishad High School. Her teacher remembers her as dedicated and determined.

Overwhelmed with grief, her family recalled her final words: “I will get over 500 marks, Father,” she had said with hope before she passed. Her father, inconsolable with tears, clutched her scorecard, mourning a life full of promise cut tragically short.

