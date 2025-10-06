ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Gets A Shot In The Arm In Defence Manufacturing With Rs 1,200 Crore BDL Missile Making Unit

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is set to become a major hub for defence manufacturing with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) planning to set up an integrated weapons system and propellant manufacturing unit near Donakonda in Prakasam district. The company will invest Rs 1,200 crore in the project, which is expected to provide 600 direct jobs and another 1,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Sources said that senior officials from BDL recently inspected the proposed 1,400-acre site, which will accommodate the state-of-the-art facility. It has been learned that the company has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government and has requested allocation of the required land. In line with the proposal, the government has initially agreed to allot 1,346.67 acres, of which 317 acres will come from existing state land, while the remaining will be acquired.

BDL will collaborate with DRDO to manufacture missiles and other weapons systems for the Indian Armed Forces. The facility will feature advanced engineering systems to coordinate multiple departments, ensuring optimal functioning of sensors, communication systems, missiles, and guns. The unit will also produce rocket motors capable of carrying payloads up to 1,000 tons, serving both military and space research needs.