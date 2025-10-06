Andhra Gets A Shot In The Arm In Defence Manufacturing With Rs 1,200 Crore BDL Missile Making Unit
The defence manufacturing unit is coming up near Donakonda in Prakasam district and will generate 600 direct jobs and another 1,000 indirect employment opportunities.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is set to become a major hub for defence manufacturing with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) planning to set up an integrated weapons system and propellant manufacturing unit near Donakonda in Prakasam district. The company will invest Rs 1,200 crore in the project, which is expected to provide 600 direct jobs and another 1,000 indirect employment opportunities.
Sources said that senior officials from BDL recently inspected the proposed 1,400-acre site, which will accommodate the state-of-the-art facility. It has been learned that the company has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government and has requested allocation of the required land. In line with the proposal, the government has initially agreed to allot 1,346.67 acres, of which 317 acres will come from existing state land, while the remaining will be acquired.
BDL will collaborate with DRDO to manufacture missiles and other weapons systems for the Indian Armed Forces. The facility will feature advanced engineering systems to coordinate multiple departments, ensuring optimal functioning of sensors, communication systems, missiles, and guns. The unit will also produce rocket motors capable of carrying payloads up to 1,000 tons, serving both military and space research needs.
According to the DPR, all necessary approvals are expected by March 2026, with construction beginning immediately thereafter. Civil works are planned to finish by March 2028, machinery installation by June 2028, and production is expected to commence by September 2028. The project will be executed in two phases, with Rs 650 crore invested in the first phase and 550 crore in the second phase.
For smooth operations, the proposal includes construction of an 8 km two-lane approach road from the Amaravati–Anantapur Expressway, along with infrastructure to supply 25,000 kilowatts of electricity per day and 2,000 kilolitres of water per day. The facility will occupy 1,200 acres, while the remaining 200 acres will be used to develop a township to accommodate 600 families.
This project follows the ongoing defence manufacturing initiative by Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a Bharat Forge subsidiary, which is investing Rs 2,400 crore in a modern equipment manufacturing unit at Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district. Officials said that with these two units, Andhra Pradesh is expected to gain international recognition in defence manufacturing and research, strengthening both national security and local employment opportunities.
