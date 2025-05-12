ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Deputy CM Announces Property Tax Exemption For Defence Personnel In Villages

Property tax exempted for all serving defence personnel in AP, declares Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

"Their service to the nation is priceless", AP deputy CM Pawan Kalyan announces tax exemption for defence personnel.
File Photo: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (ANI)
By PTI

Published : May 12, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced a property tax exemption for homes owned by Indian Defence personnel within gram panchayat limits in the state, as a gesture of honour and gratitude.

In a post on X on Sunday night, Kalyan said the exemption which was earlier limited to retired soldiers or those posted at borders, will now cover all active personnel, irrespective of deployment location across the country. “This decision honours the courage of Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, and paramilitary forces. Their service to the nation is priceless,” he said.

Kalyan further said that a property in which the personnel or their spouse resides or jointly owns will be eligible for tax exemption. The decision was made following recommendation of the Director of Sainik Welfare, reflecting Andhra’s deep respect and gratitude for the nation’s uniformed defenders.

