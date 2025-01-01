Andhra Delegation To Study Karnataka's Shakti Yojana Before Launching Similar Scheme In State

Bengaluru: In the wake of success of Shakti Yojana, the flagship scheme of Karnataka government, a delegation of Andhra ministers and officials is likely to visit Bengaluru on Thursday to study the pros and cons of the project, before rolling a similar scheme in their own state. After visiting states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, and Punjab, where free bus ride scheme is being implemented, the TDP-Jana Sena ministers next plan to head to Karnataka while simultaneously working on modalities for successful launch of scheme aimed at facilitating free bus rides for women.

The ambitious Shakti Yojana, which provides free travel to women in Karnataka, has seen successful implementation by the Congress government for over a year now. As per reports, the state government has expended more than Rs 300 crore free rides for women, out of the total expenditure of Rs 7507 crore towards the scheme.

Taking it as a model scheme, the Andhra Pradesh government led by CM Chandrababu Naidu has set its sights on implementing a scheme akin to Shakti Yojana.

15-Member Delegation To Visit Karnataka

A 15-member delegation of senior officials including three ministers from Andhra Pradesh and the Principal Secretary of the Transport Department, the Secretary of the Finance Department and APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) officials will visit Bengaluru tomorrow (January 2) to study the Shakti Yojana. The objective is to collect information about the implementation of the state's Shakti Yojana, its pros and cons, said KSRTC officials. On January 3, the delegation will meet the Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Women and Child Welfare Minister and discuss the project in detail.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, "The Andhra delegation has sought information about the implementation of the Shakti Yojana, financial management, burden, and standards. The delegation will be briefed about the success of the Shakti Yojana and the steps taken by the Road Transport Corporation."