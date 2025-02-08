ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Seeks Niti Aayog’s Support In Realising ‘Swarnandhra-2047’ Vision

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery to support the state government in realising its ‘Swarnandhra-2047’ vision.

During a meeting with a team led by Bery here, Naidu said the vision document focuses on the major areas of economic growth, skill development, industries and sustainability. The state government envisions making Andhra Pradesh a global leader in human development and good governance, an official release quoted Naidu as saying.

However, the state faces certain challenges in view of losing the growth engine of Hyderabad due to state bifurcation in 2014 and the economic disputes between the two states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) remaining unresolved, he said.

The other challenges include Andhra being a predominantly agriculture-based state, and the previous YSR Congress government "ignoring" capital expenditure and creating infrastructure, he said.

Naidu said the state government, however, is working hard to overcome the challenges and achieve growth by taking advantage of its strengths like the third largest coastline in the country and the largest connectivity with ports, railways and highways.