Andhra CM Promises More Welfare, Development Initiatives On First Anniversary Of TDP-Led Govt

CM Naidu assured that his government will implement ‘Annadata Sukhibava’ in June, which will offer a financial aid of Rs 20,000 per annum to farmers.

File Photo: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 12:23 PM IST

Amaravati: Marking one year of NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said with the continued support of the people, the state government will roll out many more welfare and development initiatives.

“On this occasion, I would like to promise that we will execute many more welfare and development programmes with the blessings of people,” said Naidu in a post on X. He noted that the NDA alliance government, which just completed a year in office, had received the people’s mandate to rebuild the southern state with a focus on welfare, development and good governance.

Highlighting that the government is striving to fulfil the aspirations of people, the CM said several welfare schemes such as pensions, Anna Canteens and others were ‘implemented’ within a year, despite financial challenges. In addition to attracting investments for generating private jobs, he said 55 tonnes of paddy was procured from farmers, along with several decisions for their welfare.

Further, the TDP supremo assured that his government will implement ‘Annadata Sukhibava’ in June, which will offer a financial aid of Rs 20,000 per annum to farmers. Naidu noted that the government gave utmost importance to irrigation projects for providing water to every acre of land. He thanked each and every person who cooperated for the successful completion of one year in office, hoping for more successes in the future.

