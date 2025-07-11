ETV Bharat / state

Police Detains Three Lab Technicians In Kakinada Medical College Sexual Harassment Case

Kakinada/Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to take prompt action against the culprits in sexual harassment case at Ranga Raya Medical College in Kakinada, East Godavari district.

Following the CM's direction, Kakinada Police have detained three lab technicians accused of harassing female students, while one key accused is at large.

The incident came to light following complaints from female students pursuing B.Sc. and Diploma courses in Medical Lab Technology at the Medical College. As per a complaint by several students, a lab assistant and staff members have been accused of misbehaving with students.

The college principal Dr. Vishnuvardhan said he received a formal complaint and an internal committee is yet to submit a report. Principal said that an immediate inquiry was initiated upon receiving the complaint. He assured that if the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against those responsible, in line with Director of Medical Education (DME) directives.

On July 8, the college's internal committee conducted an investigation. During the inquiry, around 50 female students shared disturbing experiences of inappropriate behavior by staff members from the microbiology, pathology, and biochemistry departments.