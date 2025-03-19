Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Bill Gates; Explores Collaboration For Education, Health, Agri Sector Development

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates in Delhi to discuss opportunities for collaboration in key development sectors. The meeting, which lasted for around 40 minutes, explored possibilities of enhancing partnership between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Andhra Pradesh government.

As per reports, key agreements are set to be signed between the two parties, as the Gates Foundation has shown interest to support Andhra government's initiatives in crucial sectors like education, health, agriculture and employment generation. Officials from the state government and representatives of the Gates Foundation will soon formalise these agreements, reports said.

Swarna Andhra Vision 2047: CM Naidu And Bill Gates Discuss Development Plans (ETV Bharat)

Following the discussions, Andhra CM Naidu took to social media to express gratitude to Bill Gates for his support. "Had a wonderful meeting with Bill Gates today. We had a very productive discussion on how the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Gates Foundation can collaborate for the development and welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh," the CM said.

Sharing details of the meeting, CM Naidu stated, "We explored the use of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics to improve service delivery in key areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation."

"The GoAP is fully committed to realising the vision of Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047, and we believe this partnership with the Gates Foundation will play a crucial role in empowering our people and achieving this goal. I sincerely thank Bill Gates for his time, insights, and support for the progress of Andhra Pradesh," he said.