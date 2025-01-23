ETV Bharat / state

'Look Forward To BMGF Partnership': Chandrababu Naidu Meets Bill Gates At WEF, Discusses Collab On Health And Education

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met Microsoft founder Bill Gates at the World Economic Forum in Davos and discussed fostering partnerships to transform the state into a global healthcare, education and innovation hub, an official release said.

The two deliberated on establishing a centre of excellence for health innovation and diagnostics in the southern state to offer cutting-edge services.

"I am delighted to meet Bill Gates again after a long time... His focus on technology and innovation has been an inspiration to all. We discussed opportunities for collaboration in health and AI innovation, and I look forward to BMGF's (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) partnership in Andhra Pradesh's progress," the release quoted Naidu as saying.

"Back in 1995- IT Now in 2025-AI A pleasure reconnecting with Mr @BillGates after many years!" Naidu wrote on X while sharing a photo of their meeting.

Emphasising that Andhra Pradesh is committed to leveraging innovation to improve public health outcomes, the CM invited Gates to join the advisory board of a proposed artificial intelligence (AI) university in the state.

Naidu assured Gates that Andhra Pradesh could serve as a gateway for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's (BMGF) initiatives across south India, offering a platform to amplify its reach and effectiveness.

Earlier, the chief minister requested Google to consider Visakhapatnam as a probable chip design and manufacture centre. "Naidu requested Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to explore opportunities in Visakhapatnam for a chip design centre, as Google is now manufacturing its own chips for server operations," the release stated.