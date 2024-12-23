At Just 9, Andhra CM's Grandson Devaansh Nara Becomes World's Fastest Checkmate Solver

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is beaming with pride, for, his nine-year-old grandson has made history by setting a world record for solving advanced chess checkmate puzzles in quickest time. Displaying extraordinary skills, young Devaansh Nara solved the 'Fastest Checkmate Solver - 175 puzzles' and scripted a world record, titled 'Checkmate Marathon', which was officially recognised by the prestigious World Book of Records, London.

The competition featured puzzles from the celebrated chess book 5334 Problems and Games. Devaansh set the world record after completing 175 checkmate puzzles in just 11 minutes and 59 seconds. Along with this, Devaansh also accomplished two more remarkable records by solving the 7-disc Tower of Hanoi puzzle in just one minute and 43 seconds; and by arranging nine chessboards with all 32 pieces correctly placed on each in five minutes.

Devaansh's achievement has not only brought him international fame but also filled his family and coach with immense pride.

Young Prodigy Garners Praises From One And All

Devaansh Nara's mother Brahmani Nara is on cloud nine. "Witnessing Devaansh's dedication and perseverance over the years has been truly inspiring. Heartfelt gratitude to coach K Rajashekar Reddy and Roy Academy for guiding him to this incredible achievement," she expressed.

Devaansh's father, Nara Lokesh, attributed the achievement to his boy's inspiration from Indian chess legends and the exceptional guidance of his chess academy. Lokesh added, “Devaansh trained 5-6 hours a day for weeks to prepare for this competition.”

Coach K Rajasekhar Reddy commended the young prodigy’s ability, agility and focus in tackling complex puzzles.

Andhra Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy congratulated Devaansh and wished him even greater success and milestones in the future. Information Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy encouraged him to continue bringing pride to the state and nation. Agriculture Minister Achchennaidu and Revenue Minister Sathya Prasad also acknowledged Devaansh’s talent.

My Little Grandmaster, Says CM Naidu

Devaansh developed interest for chess at a very young age. Over the years, he honed his skills with constant support and encouragement from his parents and grandparents. "You have worked diligently for several months to prepare for this achievement, and I'm proud of you, my little Grand Master!," said an ecstatic Chandrababu Naidu.

Everyone was witness to the emotional connect that Naidu shares with his family members, the day he was released from jail in October last year. As soon as he walked out of the jail, he first hugged by his grandson Devaansh and met others including daughter-in-law Brahmani.

The Rise Of Chess In India

With the next generation of talents coming, India's chess future looks much brighter. In the recent years, India has seen a growing passion for chess, thanks to grandmasters like Dommaraju Gukesh and Rameshbabu Praggananandhaa who have spearheaded the thriving chess culture. At just 18 years, Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China earlier this month. Even Praggnanandhaa has shocked many by defeating some of world's top players. Praggnanandhaa along with his sister Vaishali scripted another rare record when they became the world's first brother-sister pair to become Grandmasters. They achieved this distinction when Vaishali crossed the 2500 FIDE ratings and earned the grandmaster title, becoming only the third Indian woman to achieve this remarkable feat.

Coming back to Devaansh, his achievement at such a tender age has placed him among the brightest young talents in the global arena. He has certainly made a name for himself, and India now eagerly awaits his next big feat in the world of chess.