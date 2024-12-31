Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Brews Coffee For Pension Beneficiaries On New Year Eve

Narasaraopeta: In a heartening gesture, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu added a personal touch to his governance by brewing coffee as he distributed pension to beneficiaries during his visit to Palnadu district on Tuesday.

The CM’s engagement brought warmth and cheer to Yellamanda village residents, marking the New Year eve with a heartfelt connection.

Pension Relief for Vulnerable Groups

The NDA coalition government’s decision to double pensions has brought significant relief to vulnerable sections. The elderly, widows, and others now receive Rs 4,000 per month, while differently-abled individuals are granted Rs 6,000. Additionally, bedridden and critically ill beneficiaries are provided Rs 15,000. To usher in the New Year with joy, pensions were distributed a day early this year.

Chandrababu’s Unique Gesture

During the pension distribution event, CM Chandrababu visited the home of Edukondalu, a beneficiary, where he brewed coffee for the family. Sharing the beverage he prepared, the CM engaged in a candid conversation to understand their struggles. In a swift response, he sanctioned a Rs 5 lakh loan through the BC Corporation to help the family set up a shop.

Support and Encouragement

Chandrababu extended his support to Sharamma’s family by ensuring her children’s educational needs were addressed. He directed officials to arrange NEET coaching for her daughter and approved an SC Corporation loan for her son to continue his education through distance learning.

Earlier, the CM performed special pujas at the Kodanda Rama Temple and garlanded the NTR statue in the village. He also visited the Chakali Nagaraju and Karuna families, addressing their issues and promising necessary support, including job assistance and infrastructure development.