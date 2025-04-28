Andhra CM Calls On NDA Leaders To Ensure PM Modi's Visit Success

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called on NDA leaders to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to relaunch the construction works of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati on May 2, a success. Andhra Pradesh is ruled by the NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena.

In a teleconference with NDA leaders, the chief minister advised them to accord a grand welcome to the prime minister on May 2, noting that the greenfield capital city is the "self-respect of the Telugu people".

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to accord a grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi who is coming on May 2 to relaunch Amaravati construction works, and also make the public meeting a success," said an official release.

According to the CM, people need a capital city to be proud of, akin for the need of a decent house for a family to live in. The TDP supremo observed that the southern state also needed a capital city like Hyderabad (Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), which contribute 70 per cent of the income to those states respectively.

"We are building Amaravati with the notion that a good city will contribute sufficient income. Amaravati is the soul of the state," Naidu asserted. Further, he noted that decentralisation is the mantra of the NDA government, which led to the establishment of central government educational institutions from 2014 in North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

The CM directed the leaders to ensure that the people arriving for the relaunch meeting do not suffer any inconvenience.