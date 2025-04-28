ETV Bharat / state

Andhra CM Calls On NDA Leaders To Ensure PM Modi's Visit Success

Andhra Pradesh CM advised NDA leaders to accord grand welcome to PM on May 2, noting that greenfield capital city is "self-respect of Telugu people".

File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 28, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST

1 Min Read

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called on NDA leaders to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to relaunch the construction works of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati on May 2, a success. Andhra Pradesh is ruled by the NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena.

In a teleconference with NDA leaders, the chief minister advised them to accord a grand welcome to the prime minister on May 2, noting that the greenfield capital city is the "self-respect of the Telugu people".

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to accord a grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi who is coming on May 2 to relaunch Amaravati construction works, and also make the public meeting a success," said an official release.

According to the CM, people need a capital city to be proud of, akin for the need of a decent house for a family to live in. The TDP supremo observed that the southern state also needed a capital city like Hyderabad (Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), which contribute 70 per cent of the income to those states respectively.

"We are building Amaravati with the notion that a good city will contribute sufficient income. Amaravati is the soul of the state," Naidu asserted. Further, he noted that decentralisation is the mantra of the NDA government, which led to the establishment of central government educational institutions from 2014 in North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

The CM directed the leaders to ensure that the people arriving for the relaunch meeting do not suffer any inconvenience.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called on NDA leaders to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to relaunch the construction works of the greenfield capital city, Amaravati on May 2, a success. Andhra Pradesh is ruled by the NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena.

In a teleconference with NDA leaders, the chief minister advised them to accord a grand welcome to the prime minister on May 2, noting that the greenfield capital city is the "self-respect of the Telugu people".

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to accord a grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi who is coming on May 2 to relaunch Amaravati construction works, and also make the public meeting a success," said an official release.

According to the CM, people need a capital city to be proud of, akin for the need of a decent house for a family to live in. The TDP supremo observed that the southern state also needed a capital city like Hyderabad (Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu), which contribute 70 per cent of the income to those states respectively.

"We are building Amaravati with the notion that a good city will contribute sufficient income. Amaravati is the soul of the state," Naidu asserted. Further, he noted that decentralisation is the mantra of the NDA government, which led to the establishment of central government educational institutions from 2014 in North Andhra and Rayalaseema districts.

The CM directed the leaders to ensure that the people arriving for the relaunch meeting do not suffer any inconvenience.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANDHRA PRADESH CM NAIDUPM MODI VISIT TO ANDHRA PRADESHANDHRA PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.