Andhra: Chief Minister Naidu Chairs First Cabinet Meeting Of TDP-Led Alliance Govt

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat for the first time after assuming charge. Naidu-led alliance government comprises TDP, BJP and the Jana Sena parties.

The agenda of the Cabinet includes approving CM Naidu's initial decisions regarding the increase in pension, repeal of the Land Titling Act, and DSC notification. The discussion will be held on the continuation of the volunteer system and a decision will be made on the implementation of 'Super Six' guarantees.

Discussions will be held on the annual financial assistance of Rs 80,000 to farmers, and Rs 3,000 as potential unemployment benefits. For women, monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500, free bus travel, and three free gas cylinders will be discussed by the Cabinet. Construction of the Amaravati, Polavaram project will be discussed by the cabinet.

Earlier today, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh assumed charge as the Minister of Human Resources, IT, Electronics, and Real-Time Governance at the Secretariat in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. The sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on Friday and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with Nara Lokesh and Nandamuri Balakrishna took oath as members.

Naidu had vowed in November 2021 that he would return to the Assembly only after becoming Chief Minister. He was given a standing ovation as he arrived in the House as the chief minister of the state for a fourth time. TDP MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary presided over proceedings as the Proterm Speaker.

TDP supremo had taken oath as Andhra Chief Minister on June 12 along with his council of ministers. Notably, the TDP had fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in partnership with the BJP and the Janasena Party.

TDP-BJP-Janasena Party alliance registered a landslide victory in the assembly as well as in parliamentary elections. TDP has 135 MLAs in the Andhra Pradesh assembly while Janasena Party has 21 and BJP eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 MLAs.