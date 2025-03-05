ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Assembly Speaker Rejects Jagan’s Demand for LoP Status

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu on Wednesday said the demand by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) status cannot be considered, describing it as an "unreasonable desire." He emphasised that the party does not have the required 18 MLAs or one-tenth of the total strength in the House.

Ayyannapatrudu further clarified that the recognition of a party leader as the LoP could only be considered if the largest opposition party meets the minimum requirement of 18 members, and it would be inappropriate to grant such a status solely based on discretion.

“The unreasonable desire of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for recognition as the Leader of the Opposition cannot be considered,” said the Speaker, adding that Reddy is aware of these provisions and precedents.

Underscoring that only the Speaker has the authority to recognise the LoP, Ayyannapatrudu pointed out that the eligibility for such recognition is determined strictly based on constitutional provisions, legal mandates, and established precedents.

He stated that if two or more opposition parties in the House have the same numerical strength, the Speaker will recognise one of the leaders from those parties as the LoP. This decision, he added, will be final and conclusive.

“Section 12-B, makes it clear that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council are distinctly vested with the discretion to grant recognition to a Member as the Leader of the Opposition, and that their decision in this regard ‘shall be final and conclusive’," said Ayyannapatrudu.