ETV Bharat / state

Andaman Seeks UNESCO World Heritage Tag for Four Sites That Include India's Only Active Volcano

Andaman and Nicobar administration joined hands with the GSI to ensure scientific documentation, infrastructure development, and responsible tourism planning for these sites.

The UNESCO flag flies at its headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris.
The UNESCO flag flies at its headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 29, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

Port Blair: The Andaman and Nicobar administration has proposed the inclusion of four natural landmarks in the islands for inclusion in the Tentative Lists of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar said on Monday. Speaking to PTI, he said the administration is also collaborating with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to develop them as geo-heritage tourism hotspots.

Among these sites are Barren Island, which holds the distinction of being India's only active volcano, and Narcondam Island, known for the rare and endemic Narcondam Hornbill bird.

The mud volcanoes of Baratang, a geological rarity with the potential to evolve into wellness and eco-tourism attractions akin to South Korea's Jeju Island, and the natural bridge at Shaheed Dweep, a striking rock formation that draws thousands of visitors, are the other two sites. Kumar said the initiative is aimed at highlighting the region's rich geological and ecological legacy.

"We have taken several new initiatives to promote tourism across the islands. This includes tapping into our heritage sites, those that reflect our history, biodiversity, and way of life," he said. "These sites are already drawing visitors, but we now aim to develop them in a more structured, sustainable, and internationally recognised manner," he added.

Kumar said the administration has joined hands with the GSI to ensure scientific documentation, infrastructure development, and responsible tourism planning for these sites. "The goal is to bring global attention to these geological treasures while uplifting the local economy and strengthening conservation efforts," he said.

"Through this effort, not only will tourists gain deeper insight into our natural heritage, but local communities will also benefit economically. This is a unique, integrated initiative that broadens the scope of tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he said.

Read More

  1. Inscribing Gingee Fort In UNESCO World Heritage List Is Proud Moment For TN: CM
  2. Raj Thackeray Cautions Govt After UNESCO Lists 12 Forts Of Shivaji Maharaj As World Heritage Sites; CM And Deputy CM React

Port Blair: The Andaman and Nicobar administration has proposed the inclusion of four natural landmarks in the islands for inclusion in the Tentative Lists of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Chief Secretary Chandra Bhushan Kumar said on Monday. Speaking to PTI, he said the administration is also collaborating with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to develop them as geo-heritage tourism hotspots.

Among these sites are Barren Island, which holds the distinction of being India's only active volcano, and Narcondam Island, known for the rare and endemic Narcondam Hornbill bird.

The mud volcanoes of Baratang, a geological rarity with the potential to evolve into wellness and eco-tourism attractions akin to South Korea's Jeju Island, and the natural bridge at Shaheed Dweep, a striking rock formation that draws thousands of visitors, are the other two sites. Kumar said the initiative is aimed at highlighting the region's rich geological and ecological legacy.

"We have taken several new initiatives to promote tourism across the islands. This includes tapping into our heritage sites, those that reflect our history, biodiversity, and way of life," he said. "These sites are already drawing visitors, but we now aim to develop them in a more structured, sustainable, and internationally recognised manner," he added.

Kumar said the administration has joined hands with the GSI to ensure scientific documentation, infrastructure development, and responsible tourism planning for these sites. "The goal is to bring global attention to these geological treasures while uplifting the local economy and strengthening conservation efforts," he said.

"Through this effort, not only will tourists gain deeper insight into our natural heritage, but local communities will also benefit economically. This is a unique, integrated initiative that broadens the scope of tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands," he said.

Read More

  1. Inscribing Gingee Fort In UNESCO World Heritage List Is Proud Moment For TN: CM
  2. Raj Thackeray Cautions Govt After UNESCO Lists 12 Forts Of Shivaji Maharaj As World Heritage Sites; CM And Deputy CM React

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHANDRA BHUSHAN KUMARGEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF INDIAUNESCOUNESCO WORLD HERITAGE SITEANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ADMINISTRATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.