MP: 400-Year-Old Wall Of Rajgarh Palace Collapses In Datia, Many Feared Dead

400 year old wall of fort collapsed in Datia ( ETV Bharat )

Pitambar Mai (Madhya Pradesh): A 400-year-old wall of Rajgarh Palace in Datia village collapsed on Thursday allegedly due to heavy rains, burying at least nine people. Of whom, nine people died and the remaining two were rescued.

Officials had immediately started a rescue operation. Initially, three bodies were pulled from the debris and later four were found dead.

Heavy machines including earth movers and bulldozers have also been pressed for the rescue. However, narrow roads made it difficult for the officials to manage

Know About The Incident

The incident reportedly took place around 3:00 am, burying people living near the dilapidated wall in the houses at the foothills.

Amid a hue and cry, locals pulled two persons alive from the debris, while more people were still trapped, eyewitnesses told ETV Bharat.

The area witnessed heavy rainfall for the last two days, which probably led to the tragedy.