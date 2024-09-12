ETV Bharat / state

MP: 400-Year-Old Wall Of Rajgarh Palace Collapses In Datia, Many Feared Dead

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

A historical wall of a 17th-century fort in Datia village of Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Thursday, burying many people. Known as Shahar Panha, the wall had carvings of ancient importance including windows and doors. It was built by the then-king Indrajit in 1629.

400 year old wall of fort collapsed in Datia
400 year old wall of fort collapsed in Datia (ETV Bharat)

Pitambar Mai (Madhya Pradesh): A 400-year-old wall of Rajgarh Palace in Datia village collapsed on Thursday allegedly due to heavy rains, burying at least nine people. Of whom, nine people died and the remaining two were rescued.

Officials had immediately started a rescue operation. Initially, three bodies were pulled from the debris and later four were found dead.

Heavy machines including earth movers and bulldozers have also been pressed for the rescue. However, narrow roads made it difficult for the officials to manage

Know About The Incident

The incident reportedly took place around 3:00 am, burying people living near the dilapidated wall in the houses at the foothills.

Amid a hue and cry, locals pulled two persons alive from the debris, while more people were still trapped, eyewitnesses told ETV Bharat.

The area witnessed heavy rainfall for the last two days, which probably led to the tragedy.

Some people were able to escape the accident, but nine people were buried under the debris. The neighbours immediately shifted some to the hospital and informed the administration.

Meanwhile, Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti slammed the district administration over the incident. He said that such incidents could be avoided with better preparation.

Bharti called for immediate financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh for the affected families and Rs. lakh each for the injured to support their medical treatment.

About Historical Structure

The historical wall is believed to be 400 years old, built by the then-king Indrajit in 1629. It was built by the ruler to safeguard the people of his princely state from outside attacks. However, people occupied it over the years to build houses.

Known as “Shahar Panha”, the structure had ancient carvings including windows and doors.

Read More:

  1. Wall Collapse at Agra DM's Residence Claims Life of Seven-Year-Old Girl; Three Others Injured
  2. Over 40 Injured As An Old Wall Collapses In Religious Gathering In Bihar's Punpun

Pitambar Mai (Madhya Pradesh): A 400-year-old wall of Rajgarh Palace in Datia village collapsed on Thursday allegedly due to heavy rains, burying at least nine people. Of whom, nine people died and the remaining two were rescued.

Officials had immediately started a rescue operation. Initially, three bodies were pulled from the debris and later four were found dead.

Heavy machines including earth movers and bulldozers have also been pressed for the rescue. However, narrow roads made it difficult for the officials to manage

Know About The Incident

The incident reportedly took place around 3:00 am, burying people living near the dilapidated wall in the houses at the foothills.

Amid a hue and cry, locals pulled two persons alive from the debris, while more people were still trapped, eyewitnesses told ETV Bharat.

The area witnessed heavy rainfall for the last two days, which probably led to the tragedy.

Some people were able to escape the accident, but nine people were buried under the debris. The neighbours immediately shifted some to the hospital and informed the administration.

Meanwhile, Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti slammed the district administration over the incident. He said that such incidents could be avoided with better preparation.

Bharti called for immediate financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh for the affected families and Rs. lakh each for the injured to support their medical treatment.

About Historical Structure

The historical wall is believed to be 400 years old, built by the then-king Indrajit in 1629. It was built by the ruler to safeguard the people of his princely state from outside attacks. However, people occupied it over the years to build houses.

Known as “Shahar Panha”, the structure had ancient carvings including windows and doors.

Read More:

  1. Wall Collapse at Agra DM's Residence Claims Life of Seven-Year-Old Girl; Three Others Injured
  2. Over 40 Injured As An Old Wall Collapses In Religious Gathering In Bihar's Punpun
Last Updated : 10 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESHKING INDRAJIT400 YEAR OLD WALL COLLAPSED IN MP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.