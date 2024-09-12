MP: 400-Year-Old Wall Of Rajgarh Palace Collapses In Datia, Many Feared Dead

Pitambar Mai (Madhya Pradesh): A 400-year-old wall of Rajgarh Palace in Datia village collapsed on Thursday allegedly due to heavy rains, burying at least nine people. Of whom, nine people died and the remaining two were rescued.
Officials had immediately started a rescue operation. Initially, three bodies were pulled from the debris and later four were found dead.
Heavy machines including earth movers and bulldozers have also been pressed for the rescue. However, narrow roads made it difficult for the officials to manage
Know About The Incident
The incident reportedly took place around 3:00 am, burying people living near the dilapidated wall in the houses at the foothills.
Amid a hue and cry, locals pulled two persons alive from the debris, while more people were still trapped, eyewitnesses told ETV Bharat.
The area witnessed heavy rainfall for the last two days, which probably led to the tragedy.
Some people were able to escape the accident, but nine people were buried under the debris. The neighbours immediately shifted some to the hospital and informed the administration.
Meanwhile, Datia MLA Rajendra Bharti slammed the district administration over the incident. He said that such incidents could be avoided with better preparation.
Bharti called for immediate financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh for the affected families and Rs. lakh each for the injured to support their medical treatment.
About Historical Structure
The historical wall is believed to be 400 years old, built by the then-king Indrajit in 1629. It was built by the ruler to safeguard the people of his princely state from outside attacks. However, people occupied it over the years to build houses.
Known as “Shahar Panha”, the structure had ancient carvings including windows and doors.
