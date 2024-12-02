Assam's Ancient Temple Pond A Safe Haven For Extinct Black Softshell Turtles

Hajo (Kamrup): Heartening and reassuring, that Assam’s Haigriva Madhav Temple is quietly nurturing a species that was once declared extinct. The Vishnu Pushkar (pond) within the temple premises has transformed into a rare sanctuary for the Black Softshell turtle, a comeback that reminds us nature’s ability to heal when given space and respect. A total of 65 hatchlings of the Black Softshell turtle are now getting ready to be released into the wild soon.

The Black softshell turtle, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), had gone extinct from the wild in 2002.

Over the years, conservation initiatives by the Assam Forest Department, Turtle Survival Alliance, and Assam Zoo have transformed the pond into a cradle of hope for these critically endangered creatures.

A Safe Haven For Extinct Black Softshell Turtles (ETV Bharat)

“These turtles owe their survival to the sanctity of this temple pond, where fishing and harm are prohibited. We have contacted the Guwahati Zoo authority which will arrange their release into the wild,” said Pranab Malakar, a caretaker at the pond. Malakar recalls the temple authority’s decision to replace concrete banks with sand after realizing its threat to turtle breeding. "The turtles need sand to lay the eggs while concretization of the banks posed a serious threat to their survival. However, after several rounds of deliberations with the temple authority, they agreed to dismantle the concrete structures in some parts and filled them with sand so that the turtles can lay their eggs,” Pranab informs, quickly adding, "We have even set up an incubation center to ensure their eggs hatch safely.”

While the turtles flourish under divine protection, overcrowding in the pond poses challenges, including oxygen depletion and altered feeding habits. “The Haigriva Madhav temple is frequented by hundreds of visitors every day. Pilgrims often throw bread into the pond, disrupting the turtles’ natural instincts to seek food,” said Kamal Bhagawati, a temple priest. He also expressed concerns about algae growth and occasional fish deaths.

Experts believe this sanctuary is critical for turtle conservation in Assam, a region once abundant in freshwater turtles and tortoises but now facing severe habitat loss and overexploitation. “Releasing these hatchlings into the wild is vital to repopulate their species,” said a conservationist from the Turtle Survival Alliance.

"We have recorded about 15 species of turtles in this pond. The population of turtles here are overcrowded and hence there is a great need to shift the turtles to other locations. The forest department, the NGOs like Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) and the Help Earth etc have convinced the temple authority to take the hatchings, which will help repopulate the species in the wild," said Pranab while adding that they have already released over 200 hatchlings of Black softshell turtle, Indian softshell turtle, the Indian Peacock turtles etc in the wild.

Although Assam boasted of huge turtle population earlier, it declined substantially due to habitat loss and unregulated fishing and other over-exploitation.

Historian Nripendra Kumar Bhagawati, who has extensively studied the temple’s heritage, underscores the cultural significance of turtles in the region. “According to ancient scriptures, turtles symbolize Lord Vishnu’s incarnation. This reverence has shielded them from harm for centuries.”

He says it is difficult to tell exactly which year the temple was built or who brought the turtles to these temple pond. "My research led me to believe that Hajo, the capital of King Lakshminarayan, son of great Koch King Naranarayana, was a part of Koch Kingdom. History has it that the Haigriva Madhav temple was rebuilt in 1583, so it must have been originally constructed much before that,” the historian who is also a writer adds.

However, as the pond struggles to sustain its burgeoning turtle population, conservationists emphasize the need for better management and expansion of such initiatives. "The district administration needs to take up further steps for ensuring survival of the turtles in the pond," Bhagawati said while recalling an incident where hundreds of fish in the pond died a few years back. Although steps are taken at intervals to remove the algae from the water, much more needs to be done, he said.