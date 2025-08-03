ETV Bharat / state

Ancient Hindu Idols Recovered During Excavation In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District

The site is significant for Kashmiri Pandits, who associate it with the Karkoota dynasty that ruled Kashmir from 625 to 855 CE.

Officials address the media about the discovery of ancient idols during excavation at a shrine, in Anantnag district of J&K, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
Officials address the media about the discovery of ancient idols during excavation at a shrine, in Anantnag district of J&K, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 3, 2025 at 8:55 AM IST

1 Min Read

Anantnag: Ancient Hindu idols were recovered during excavation work for the renovation of a spring in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said. The idols and 'Shivlings' were recovered at Karkoot Nag in the Salia area of Aishmuqam in the south Kashmir district.

The Public Works Department is undertaking revival and restoration works in the spring, and the labourers recovered the idols during the excavation work, officials said on Saturday. The site holds significance for Kashmiri Pandits, who associate it with the Karkoota dynasty that ruled Kashmir from 625 to 855 CE.

They said the officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums visited the site, and added that the idols will be sent to Srinagar for material and dating testing to determine their age and origins.

"We will shift them to the SPS museum where they will be studied by research scholars and the department," they said. According to a Kashmiri Pandit, "There has been an impact of the Karkoota dynasty in this area, so there is a probability that a temple might have been there or someone might have kept them there for preservation".

He said the site, about 16 km from the district headquarters, has been a pilgrimage centre. "These were recovered from the sacred pond. Some Shivlings, a sculpture and other items have been recovered. We want them to be protected. We have heard there used to be a temple here, and so a new temple be built here and these 'Shivlings' will be kept there," he said.

Read More

  1. Ranchi's Unique Shiva-Sati Idol Symbolises Immortal Love And Spirituality
  2. The Kerala High Court Seeks Clarity If Permission Was Granted To An Individual To Install An Idol In Sabarimala Temple

Anantnag: Ancient Hindu idols were recovered during excavation work for the renovation of a spring in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said. The idols and 'Shivlings' were recovered at Karkoot Nag in the Salia area of Aishmuqam in the south Kashmir district.

The Public Works Department is undertaking revival and restoration works in the spring, and the labourers recovered the idols during the excavation work, officials said on Saturday. The site holds significance for Kashmiri Pandits, who associate it with the Karkoota dynasty that ruled Kashmir from 625 to 855 CE.

They said the officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums visited the site, and added that the idols will be sent to Srinagar for material and dating testing to determine their age and origins.

"We will shift them to the SPS museum where they will be studied by research scholars and the department," they said. According to a Kashmiri Pandit, "There has been an impact of the Karkoota dynasty in this area, so there is a probability that a temple might have been there or someone might have kept them there for preservation".

He said the site, about 16 km from the district headquarters, has been a pilgrimage centre. "These were recovered from the sacred pond. Some Shivlings, a sculpture and other items have been recovered. We want them to be protected. We have heard there used to be a temple here, and so a new temple be built here and these 'Shivlings' will be kept there," he said.

Read More

  1. Ranchi's Unique Shiva-Sati Idol Symbolises Immortal Love And Spirituality
  2. The Kerala High Court Seeks Clarity If Permission Was Granted To An Individual To Install An Idol In Sabarimala Temple

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANCIENT HINDU IDOLS RECOVEREDJAMMU AND KASHMIRHINDU IDOLS RECOVERED IN ANANTNAGANANTNAG

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Battleground: Bengal's Daughter Tamanna And Her Whizzed Out Birthday Wish For A Hairclip

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Simple Daily Habits To Age Without Any Injectables On Your Face, And It Will Cost You Less Than Your Morning Latte

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.