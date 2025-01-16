ETV Bharat / state

Jammu & Kashmir: Ancient Cave Of Vaishno Devi Shrine Opened For Devotees After Special Prayers

Katra: The natural cave at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was opened for devotees for Makar Sankranti celebrations on Tuesday, officials said.

The doors of the old cave were opened for devotees after special prayers. Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg was among others who were in attendance for the prayers, they added.

The natural cave within the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine is usually opened during winter months when the rush of devotees is less. Many devotees wait eagerly for the day to have ‘darshan’ at the shrine through the natural cave which remains closed for most part of the year owing to safety issues.

“The natural cave is open for the devotees from today, depending on the rush of the devotees. We will allow pilgrims to have ‘darshan’ of the old cave only when the number is less than 10,000 so that they do not face any inconvenience,” Garg said.