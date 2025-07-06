Anbumani's Name Removed From PMK's Executive Appointment Letter

Villupuram: In renewed tension within PMK, Anbumani Ramadoss' has been removed from the executive appointment letter of the party.
The power struggle between PMK founder Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss for the last more than seven months continues. Meanwhile, Ramadoss has ordered the removal of Anbumani from the PMK executive committee. Ramadoss released a new list of 21 people on Monday, causing new waves in the PMK.
However, Ramadoss' side clarified that he was not removed from the PMK executive committee. It was also stated that Anbumani, who is the working president, will continue in the executive committee. Recently, Anbumani had issued an announcement to remove PMK Salem West MLA Arul from the party. Ramadoss said Anbumani does not have the authority to remove the MLA.
Anbumani's side submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker Appavu, and Ramadoss issued an announcement on Sunday removing Anbumani from the PMK executive committee.
A PMK executive consultative meeting was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Ramadoss at the Tailapuram estate in Villupuram district. Following the meeting, Ramadoss released the executive appointment letter. Usually, Anbumani's name is included the copy section. However, in the statement released on Monday, his name has been removed. This has caused a stir among PMK members again.