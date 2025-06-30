ETV Bharat / state

Anbumani To Meet Election Commission Regarding PMK Leader Post

Chennai: There has been a fierce power struggle between Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr. S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss for the past few weeks. Both have been removing and appointing key party executives. Meanwhile, last Friday, Dr. Ramadoss met and talked to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvapperundhagai, who is part of the DMK alliance, at the Tailapuram estate in Tindivanam.

Political commentators had been predicting for years that this would bring Dr. Ramadoss into the DMK alliance. It was in this context that Anbumani Ramadoss, speaking at the PMK's social media council meeting held in Panayur last Saturday, had severely criticised him, saying, "For the past five years, Ramadoss has not been Ramadoss, he has become like a child."

In this situation, sources say that Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, who left for Delhi suddenly yesterday, will meet Election Commission officials at 12.30 pm on Monday. He is expected to submit a petition containing various important files, including a petition stating that he has all the powers of the party as he was elected as the president of the PMK in the general body elections, and that he should be given the party symbol.