Two Militants Killed In Encounter In J-K's Anantnag

The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of Anantnag.

File - Security forces near an encounter site in Akhnoor, Jammu.
File - Security forces near an encounter site in Akhnoor, Jammu. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shangus Larnoo Kachwan forest area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a joint operation in the area after receiving specific inputs about presence of some militants in the forests of the Kachwan area.

When the joint team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

A top security agency official confirmed two militants had been killed so far and the operation continued to neutralise any remaining ultras. According to the Army, the slain militants were involved in the recent killing of a Territorial Army soldier Hilal Ahmad, a resident of Shangus.

Quoting officials, PTI reported that of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

The Anantnag encounter comes shortly after another gunfight underway in the Khanyar area of Srinagar.

